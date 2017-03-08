New Magazine Seeks to Bring 'Civil Di...

New Magazine Seeks to Bring 'Civil Discourse' to Education Debate

21 hrs ago Read more: Education Week

Former Los Angeles superintendent John E. Deasy is heading up a new magazine for school district leaders aimed at promoting civil discourse in education. The magazine, called The Line , promises to examine some of the most vexing education issues-from school funding and school choice to the impacts of immigration and accountability-but to do so in a way that will cultivate consensus and learning rather than calcify differences, according to Deasy.

