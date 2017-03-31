nazirecruitment - At the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, fliers...
Zack Peterson arrived at his car on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus one evening last month to find a flier for the white nationalist group Identity Evropa tucked beneath a windshield wiper. His response: disappointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC