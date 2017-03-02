Names added to Massachusetts unclaime...

Names added to Massachusetts unclaimed property listings

BOSTON - Massachusetts State Treasurer Deb Goldberg today announced the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state's list of unclaimed property owners. Over 55,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

