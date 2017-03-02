Names added to Massachusetts unclaimed property listings
All year, the EcoFellows have been coming on the show with great DIY projects and ways to save you money and energy, but now, you could be o BOSTON - Massachusetts State Treasurer Deb Goldberg today announced the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state's list of unclaimed property owners. Over 55,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth.
