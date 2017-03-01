Mother, 4 children dead after fire in Western Mass. town of Warwick
A mother and four children were killed when flames swept through their rural Western Massachusetts home early Saturday, fire officials said. Two other family members escaped the fire, which broke in the single-family house at about 12:45 a.m. Investigators said initial indications were the blaze was accidental and possibly started in a wood stove in the kitchen.
