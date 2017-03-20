Meehan calls UMass lifeblood of state...

Meehan calls UMass lifeblood of state's economy

Sentinel & Enterprise

Holding up the University of Massachusetts system as an economic engine, UMass President Marty Meehan said the school acts based on a different motivation than private colleges and has taken on increasing responsibility in educating Bay State students. Meehan, who has headed the five-campus system since 2015, used his first "state of the university" address Monday to call attention to rising college costs, speak out against federal policies and highlight the role UMass plays in the state, according to prepared remarks.

