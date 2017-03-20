McLaren-Campbell takes aim at empower...

McLaren-Campbell takes aim at empowering people

Recently crowned the matriarch of Jamaica's new "first family", Nicole McLaren- Campbell holds much of the island captive with her positive energy- driven life, which is well documented on social and mainstream media. The educator half of the beloved Campbell family - her husband is Grammy-featured reggae artiste Jeffrey Campbell aka Agent Sasco - McLaren-Campbell is mother to daughter Lauren, five, son Joshua, four, and 'bonus mom' to eleven-year-old Ally.

