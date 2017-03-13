McGovern: Charter school fight headed...

McGovern: Charter school fight headed to high court

11 hrs ago

The fiery charter school debate - fought in the halls of the State House and at the ballot box - will now go before the state's highest court in a massive case that focuses on how far Massachusetts law goes to protect a child's right to an education. The Supreme Judicial Court is set to hear a direct appeal from five unidentified Boston public school students who are challenging the validity of the state's charter cap.

