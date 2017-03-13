McGovern: Charter school fight headed to high court
The fiery charter school debate - fought in the halls of the State House and at the ballot box - will now go before the state's highest court in a massive case that focuses on how far Massachusetts law goes to protect a child's right to an education. The Supreme Judicial Court is set to hear a direct appeal from five unidentified Boston public school students who are challenging the validity of the state's charter cap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|2 hr
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC