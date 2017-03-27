Massachusetts Prepares to Vacate Near...

Massachusetts Prepares to Vacate Nearly 24,000 Tainted Drug Convictions

18 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

Prosecutors are expected to drop nearly all of the convictions based on the work of a drug lab chemist who falsified evidence in favor of police. Massachusetts prosecutors will move in mid-April to vacate nearly all of the roughly 24,000 drug convictions tainted by a single corrupt forensic lab chemist, The Boston Globe reported Saturday, marking the denouement of one of the largest drug lab scandals in U.S. history.

