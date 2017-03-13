There are on the WLNE-TV Providence story from 1 hr ago, titled Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day". In it, WLNE-TV Providence reports that:

Sixteen mosques across Massachusetts will hold an Open Mosque Day to give the public a chance to meet Muslim neighbors. On April 2, attendees will be able to tour a mosque, hear a brief introduction to Islam and witness a Muslim prayer service.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.