Massachusetts Lottery battling to sta...

Massachusetts Lottery battling to stay viable against online gambling

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

As the commission looking into online gaming and online gambling presses ahead in its study of ways to regulate and possibly make money from the developing industries, the Massachusetts Lottery is concerned that it could be left behind. The Lottery is seeking authority from the Legislature to offer its current products -- scratch tickets, draw games, Keno and more -- to customers over the internet, arguing that its survival and the hundreds of millions of dollars it returns as local aid are otherwise at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) 1 hr coco 268
News Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat... 9 hr tomin cali 5
News Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12) Mar 27 Tennessee Prostitute 146
News Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day" Mar 18 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
Congressman steers millions to brothers compani... Mar 17 Corrupt NJ 1
News Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t... Mar 14 The public offender 5
Nicole Kelly Mar 10 Mike 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC