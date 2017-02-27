Massachusetts lawmakers' make a statement with their guests as Trump addresses Congress
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks with reporters following a rally called "We Will Persist," Feb. 21 in Boston. According to organizers the rally was held to send a message to Republicans in Congress and the administration of President Donald Trump that they will continue to press for immigration rights and continued affordable healthcare coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|6
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Mon
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC