Massachusetts Gaming Commission observes March 2017 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announces its support and recognition of March 2017 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month . PGAM is a national public awareness and outreach campaign established to bring awareness to issues associated with problem gambling and to also highlight the national and local resources available to provide individuals and families with support.
