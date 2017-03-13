Massachusetts Department of Public Health - Final Hospital Licensure Regulations
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has promulgated final Hospital Licensure Regulations . Approved by unanimous vote of the Massachusetts Public Health Council on March 8, 2017, DPH anticipates that the Hospital Licensure Regulations will be published in the Massachusetts Register in April, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|7 hr
|Hollywood Hoe Mo
|3
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC