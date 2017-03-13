Massachusetts Department of Public He...

Massachusetts Department of Public Health - Final Hospital Licensure Regulations

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has promulgated final Hospital Licensure Regulations . Approved by unanimous vote of the Massachusetts Public Health Council on March 8, 2017, DPH anticipates that the Hospital Licensure Regulations will be published in the Massachusetts Register in April, 2017.

