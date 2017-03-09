Massachusetts added 13K jobs in January

On the 5th anniversary of Klaus' defeat, Marcel welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans only to find they pose an unexpected threat to Job gains occurred in the fields of trade, transportation, utilities, financial activities, construction, leisure and hospitality, education and health services, information, and government, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state's January unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.2 percent from December's 3.1 percent, which is still lower than the national rate of 4.8 percent unemployment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.