Massachusetts added 13K jobs in January
Job gains occurred in the fields of trade, transportation, utilities, financial activities, construction, leisure and hospitality, education and health services, information, and government, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state's January unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.2 percent from December's 3.1 percent, which is still lower than the national rate of 4.8 percent unemployment.
