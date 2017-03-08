Mass. unemployment rate at 3.2 percent in January
December's jobs report was slightly cloudier than originally estimated and in January the unemployment rate rose to 3.2 percent in Massachusetts, according to the state job numbers released on Thursday. The revised account from the Office of Labor and Workforce Development shows the Massachusetts unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in December, not 2.8 percent as initially reported by the government.
