Mass. treasurer asks feds for pot clarity

Massachusetts' top marijuana regulator, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, is asking the Trump administration for an explanation after it raised the prospect last month of a federal crackdown on recreational pot, which remains illegal under federal law even as eight states have legalized the drug. In a letter sent to the Department of Justice Tuesday morning , she asked for clarity about whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has a long history of hard-line opposition to marijuana, will change the Obama administration's laissez-faire federal attitude to pot industries legal under state law.

