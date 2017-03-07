Mass. treasurer asks feds for pot clarity
Massachusetts' top marijuana regulator, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, is asking the Trump administration for an explanation after it raised the prospect last month of a federal crackdown on recreational pot, which remains illegal under federal law even as eight states have legalized the drug. In a letter sent to the Department of Justice Tuesday morning , she asked for clarity about whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has a long history of hard-line opposition to marijuana, will change the Obama administration's laissez-faire federal attitude to pot industries legal under state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC