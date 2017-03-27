Mass. tax-form donations fuel select ...

Mass. tax-form donations fuel select charitable causes

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

More than $1 million in state income tax refunds goes to fund special causes each year, the result of taxpayers voluntarily checking off donation boxes on their tax forms. Much like a cashier at the supermarket will sometimes ask shoppers if they'd like to donate a dollar to charity, the Massachusetts income tax forms give taxpayers a similar option.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) 14 hr coco 268
News Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat... 22 hr tomin cali 5
News Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12) Mar 27 Tennessee Prostitute 146
News Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day" Mar 18 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
Congressman steers millions to brothers compani... Mar 17 Corrupt NJ 1
News Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t... Mar 14 The public offender 5
Nicole Kelly Mar 10 Mike 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC