Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigration debate

Tension over illegal immigration in Massachusetts spiked on Tuesday after one Democratic lawmaker warned her city about a potential federal raid and Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson went before Congress and said elected officials in "sanctuary cities" should be arrested. The rhetorically charged debate that played out in a hearing room on Capitol Hill and on social media came a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions said communities would have to prove compliance with federal immigration law to be eligible for funding through the Justice Department.

