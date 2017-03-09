Mass. lawmakers threaten St. Patrick's Day parade boycott after gay group excluded
Massachusetts lawmakers are threatening to boycott a St. Patrick's Day parade after the organizers appeared to exclude a gay veterans group - the latest controversy surrounding the inclusion of gay groups in traditionally Catholic parades. The Allied War Veterans Council of South Boston voted to exclude the group OutVets from the parade, The Boston Globe reported.
