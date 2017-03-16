Mass. congressional delegation urges ...

Mass. congressional delegation urges MBTA to keep weekend commuter rail service

Read more: Boston.com

The eleven members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation urged the Massachuestts Bay Transportation Authority to save weekend commuter rail rides and thousands of trips for disabled riders, in light of a recent proposal to eliminate such services to save more $17 million for its $1.95 billion budget . "Such cuts would leave some of the most vulnerable residents of the Commonwealth without access to transportation, and many drive people away from using our commuter rail system in the future," the lawmakers said in a March 16 letter to Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack and Brian Shortsleeve, the acting general manager of the MBTA.

