Marlborough middle school art teacher is 'exceptional'
Tim Chaves, an art teacher at 1LT Charles W. Whitcomb Middle School, is the recipient of the 2017 Exceptional New Art Educator of the Year award, given by the Massachusetts Art Education Association . He received the award at a special ceremony held in November at Lesley University in Cambridge.
