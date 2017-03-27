Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of delivery driver
A New Hampshire man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a restaurant delivery driver in Massachusetts. The Essex district attorney's office says 21-year-old Brian Brito, of Manchester, New Hampshire, will be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sina Zangiband, of Salem.
