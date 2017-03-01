Magazine: Mass. is best state in the ...

Magazine: Mass. is best state in the country

It ranks 47th in affordability but when more than 60 other metrics were applied Massachusetts emerged as the best state in the country, according to rankings released on Tuesday. The state's supreme billing was propelled by a number one ranking in education and number two in health care, metrics that were given more weight by analysts at U.S. News & World Report based on a survey of what matters most to people.

