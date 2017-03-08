Lowell firm bagged for wage violations

Lowell firm bagged for wage violations

A Lowell reusable bag company accused of paying its workers less than minimum wage is being forced to fork over nearly $1.2 million in restitution, officials say. UnWrapped Inc. agreed to the payment after Attorney General Maura Healey's Office and the United States Department of Labor found out the business wasn't providing its workers with earned sick time, overtime pay, and was found to be violating federal child labor laws, Healey announced yesterday.

