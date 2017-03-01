Lawmakers Ready To Tax Self Driving Zombie Cars
Driverless cars are coming in months, not years, major automakers have said, and Massachusetts lawmakers want to be ready for the revolution on the roads. Twin bills in the state legislature, sponsored by Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, and Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, would pave the way for self-driving cars while setting up roadblocks for some of the technology's less-desirable outcomes: zombie cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Thu
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC