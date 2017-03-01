Lawmakers Ready To Tax Self Driving Zombie Cars

Driverless cars are coming in months, not years, major automakers have said, and Massachusetts lawmakers want to be ready for the revolution on the roads. Twin bills in the state legislature, sponsored by Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, and Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, would pave the way for self-driving cars while setting up roadblocks for some of the technology's less-desirable outcomes: zombie cars.

