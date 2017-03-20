Korean War MIA buried in Massachusetts hometown
" An Army medic from Massachusetts who was reported missing in action during the Korean War in 1950 will never be lost again. Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr. was buried with full military honors in his hometown of Holyoke on Friday following a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church.
