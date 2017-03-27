Key Updates Regarding the Massachuset...

Key Updates Regarding the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act - Chapter 93A

13 hrs ago

Litigation involving claims of unfair or deceptive business practices under Chapter 93A of the Massachusetts General Laws remain a favorite for the plaintiffs' bar, particularly given the potential recovery under the statute for multiple damages and attorneys' fees. Companies doing business in Massachusetts should be cognizant of how Chapter 93A claims are being used in their industry, as well as the various efforts to expand liability and damages for violations of the statute.

