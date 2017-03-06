Kalter: Denial of care, high drug costs highlighted

A new poll shows a staggering 75 percent of Bay Staters have seen the dire effects of insurance denial for medical treatments, and 42 percent have been faced with drug costs too high to pay - a sign Massachusetts has a long way to go to protect its ailing population. "There's a lot of attention on what's happening in Washington right now," said state Rep. Carl Sciortino , executive director of the AIDS Action Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.