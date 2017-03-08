Joseph Gagnon Obituary 87
Funeral services were held March 8 at Wilbraham Funeral Home, Wilbraham, Massachusetts for Joseph Paul Gagnon, 87, who died March 2. Burial followed in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Tinkham Rd., Springfield, Massachusetts. Paul was born on April 26, 1929, in Fall River, Massachusetts, the fourth child of Roland and Cecile Gagnon.
