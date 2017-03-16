Is Trump silencing Ryan like he did R...

Is Trump silencing Ryan like he did Romney?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

If you follow the logic of an unnamed White House staffer in the Atlantic , the whole idea that former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney was being considered to be President Trump's secretary of state was a ruse from the beginning. Romney was one of Trump's biggest critics before the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t... Mar 14 The public offender 5
Nicole Kelly Mar 10 Mike 1
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... Mar 4 Donald duck Von T... 7
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child Mar 2 SBPD2017 1
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Feb 27 SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Feb 26 jjj 2
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC