How to have healthier kids
Researchers at the UMass Amherst have received a $3.1 million grant to study children in urban areas of Massachusetts, and explore the social factors that impact their health choices. In a time when kids seem more interested in IPads than playgrounds, researchers at UMass Amherst will study friendship and health behavior among urban students from four middle schools in the state, following kids from 6th grade through 8th.
