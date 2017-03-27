Holy Spokes
Laura Everett's Holy Spokes is a refreshing blend of history, personal anecdotes, and encouragement toward exercise both physical and spiritual. For Everett, a United Church of Christ minister and the executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, "the metaphor of the road is thick with possibilities."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foreword.
