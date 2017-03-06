Hinds opposes Eversource rate hike request

State Sen. Adams Hinds has publicly joined the voices opposing Eversource Energy's recent rate hike request on Tuesday, referring to the proposal as "unacceptable" and "an absolute potential killer." In a meeting with The Eagle's editorial board, the Pittsfield Democrat said the requested rate hike, which could raise electric bills for Eversource's Western Massachusetts customers by 10 percent next year, exposes the "deep concern of inequality" between the eastern and western parts of the state.

