Harvard admission: ties to slavery
"We look at both past and present today in the firm belief that only by coming to terms with history can we free ourselves to create a more just world." At least two of Harvard's early presidents brought slaves to live and work on campus, historians said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Kelly
|8 hr
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC