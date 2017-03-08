Harvard admission: ties to slavery

Harvard admission: ties to slavery

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

"We look at both past and present today in the firm belief that only by coming to terms with history can we free ourselves to create a more just world."   At least two of Harvard's early presidents brought slaves to live and work on campus, historians said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole Kelly 8 hr Mike 1
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... Mar 4 Donald duck Von T... 7
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child Mar 2 SBPD2017 1
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Feb 27 SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Feb 26 jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) Feb 25 Phart Real Loud 5
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC