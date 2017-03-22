Harry Edwards, leader of movement that inspired 1968 Olympics Black...
On Thursday, UMass Amherst will host prominent sports activist and sociologist Harry Edwards as a guest speaker and lecturer in the School of Management. Sociologist and activist Dr. Harry Edwards will be on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus Thursday as the School of Management prepares to host a series of lectures and roundtable discussions around his work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC