Haddad will lead group that responds to Trump

State Rep. Patricia Haddad will be leading a working group that will provide guidance on how to respond to the unprecedented actions of the administration of President Donald Trump and help determine what legislative solutions are necessary and feasible for the Commonwealth. Rep. Haddad said she does not know of any other states that have set up such a committee to respond to the Trump Administration.

