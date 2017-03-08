Gov. Baker wants greater control over state water supply
Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing legislation he said will give Massachusetts greater control over protecting the state's water supply. The bill, which will be filed Wednesday, would let the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection administer a federal water quality protection program run by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
