General Counsel Steven S. Locke earns recognition from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly
Brandeis General Counsel Steven S. Locke was recently recognized by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly as one of 23 "In-house Leaders," attorneys who provide outstanding leadership within their organizations. Locke began his tenure at Brandeis 11 years ago, after teaching at Suffolk University Law School and serving as general counsel at the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandeis' News.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC