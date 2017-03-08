Former Bowdoin College president joins UMass-Boston staff
Michael Norton/SHNS University of Massachusetts Boston is bringing on board former Bowdoin College president Barry Mills to serve as its deputy chancellor and chief operating officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC