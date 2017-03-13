Firefighter who collapsed at house fire scene was a dad of 5
Authorities say the firefighter who collapsed and died after responding to a house fire in Massachusetts was a 21-year veteran who leaves behind a wife and five children. Town officials in Watertown say 54-year-old Joseph Toscano, of Randolph, suffered a medical emergency as he helped battle the morning blaze in the Boston suburb.
