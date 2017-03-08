Elizabeth Warren vote put political gain above helping Mass.
CONSTITUENT SERVICES? Three months ago, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren voted against a health bill that had Massachusetts as a major beneficiary. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the GOP plan to replace Obamacare will hurt sick people yet she was among just a handful of senators to vote against a bipartisan Obama-sponsored health measure that's targeting billions at medical research, including for her home state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Kelly
|16 hr
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC