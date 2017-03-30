Drug Lab Scandal Jeopardizes 23K Mass...

Drug Lab Scandal Jeopardizes 23K Massachusetts Convictions

A drug lab scandal involving a rogue chemist that dates back years could wipe away as many as 23,000 drug crime convictions in Massachusetts. Seven district attorneys were ordered by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to pick which among the questionable convictions connected to lab evidence provided by former chemist Annie Dookhan could actually be retried, reported NBC News .

