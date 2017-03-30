Drug Lab Scandal Jeopardizes 23K Massachusetts Convictions
A drug lab scandal involving a rogue chemist that dates back years could wipe away as many as 23,000 drug crime convictions in Massachusetts. Seven district attorneys were ordered by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to pick which among the questionable convictions connected to lab evidence provided by former chemist Annie Dookhan could actually be retried, reported NBC News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Wed
|coco
|268
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC