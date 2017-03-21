DPH seeking funds to open more needle...

DPH seeking funds to open more needle exchanges

Read more: Lowell Sun

As it faces a still-rising tide of opioid overdoses and deaths, the Department of Public Health has requested additional funding from the federal government to increase the number of locations where addicts can obtain clean needles. During testimony on the department's proposed fiscal 2018 budget, Commissioner Monica Bharel said Massachusetts now has 14 needle exchanges and put in a request for more funding in connection with the recently passed 21st Century Cures Act.

