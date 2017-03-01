Does Beacon Hill want quality, affordable college?
Despite a healthy economy and record-low unemployment, the state's treasury still can't provide sufficient funds to properly operate its system of universities, and state and community colleges. At least that's the opinion of the UMass system's president, and those college students who jammed the Statehouse Wednesday to press lawmakers for increased funding to help students and their families struggling under this growing financial burden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Thu
|SBPD2017
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Feb 28
|Frogface Kate
|6
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC