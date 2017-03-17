Developer arrested on extortion charges

Developer arrested on extortion charges

Read more: Boston.com

A developer is facing an extortion charge for trying to seize control of a Route 1 car dealership by hiring a hit man to beat the extortion victim and by sending flowers in the shape of the cross with an anti-Muslim note attached, court documents state. Gary P. DeCicco, a convicted felon, was taken into custody by FBI agents and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Services Section Friday and is expected to appear in US District Court in Boston law enforcement officials said.

