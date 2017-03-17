Despite some union support, Trump's new labor pick would be terrible for workers

President Donald Trump's new pick to head the Labor Department is getting an early boost from a "divide-and-conquer" strategy against labor unions and their allies, even before his qualifications and background as a civil servant are scrutinized in a Senate confirmation hearing. The nomination of was announced by Trump less than 24 hours after the president's first choice for the job, hamburger-chain executive Andrew Puzder, dropped out of consideration .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.