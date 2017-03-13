Democrat Jim Johnson hoping for more exposure in N.J. governor's race
The former U.S. Treasury official and federal prosecutor has faced an uphill battle since he announced his campaign this past October. And he's trying to overcome the wide party support and funding received by Phil Murphy, who launched his campaign months prior to Johnson's.
