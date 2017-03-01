Demand for charters still going strong

12 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The charter-school movement in Massachusetts remains alive and well, despite November's statewide vote rejecting a move to allow expansion of up to 12 charters annually in the state's 10 percent poorest-performing communities. Several years ago, pressure from teachers' unions forced the Democrat-controlled Legislature and then Gov. Deval Patrick to put in place a cap on expansion.

