Critics warn programs could be costly for cash-strapped schools

3 hrs ago

State lawmakers are reviving a push to raise the school dropout age from 16 to 18, a move some analysts warn could be costly for already cash-strapped districts. The proposals to boost the dropout age come with a wide variety of programs, including forcing school districts to hire graduation coaches to mentor students, as well as new initiatives aimed at boosting family engagement, providing more tutoring and supporting pregnant and parenting teens.

