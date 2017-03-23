Critics warn programs could be costly for cash-strapped schools
State lawmakers are reviving a push to raise the school dropout age from 16 to 18, a move some analysts warn could be costly for already cash-strapped districts. The proposals to boost the dropout age come with a wide variety of programs, including forcing school districts to hire graduation coaches to mentor students, as well as new initiatives aimed at boosting family engagement, providing more tutoring and supporting pregnant and parenting teens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC