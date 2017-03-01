Commentary: Obamacare's flaws were designed by Republicans to make it fail

Abbe R. Gluck is professor of law and faculty director of the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy, Yale Law School Like a healthy body, a complex federal legislative scheme needs nurturing. Obamacare was starved to death by its legal guardians - the U.S. Congress - the same caretakers who now have the audacity to argue that the law has collapsed of its own weight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.